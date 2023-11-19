Ohio State expects Tommy Eichenberg back vs. Michigan

Minnesota's only score in a 37-3 loss to Ohio State came on a 54-yard field goal with 6:43 remaining, meaning the Buckeyes came just a few minutes shy and a few yards short of their first shutout of the season.

"It's obviously nice to get it if you can," OSU defensive coordinator Jim Knowles said, "but more importantly, we look at all the situations and we break those down, so it is what it is."

And in most situations, Ohio State's defense dominated Saturday. They held Minnesota to 3 of 12 on third downs. They gave up just 3.3 yards per play. They never allowed the Golden Gophers in the red zone. They recorded 7 tackles for loss. And they forced two turnovers.

And, yes, Minnesota came in ranked 114th in total offense, but Ohio State did all this without its leading tackler.

"Tommy (Eichenberg) was ready to play in this one, and I had to pull him back," coach Ryan Day said of his senior linebacker. "It was almost a fistfight, but I won."

The Buckeyes expect Eichenberg, who missed Saturday's game with what is believed to be an arm injury, back for the regular-season finale against Michigan. They also expect defensive tackle Michael Hall to return from an unspecified injury, according to Day.

Neither was needed against Minnesota.

That was due in part to Jack Saywer's performance. The defensive end led the team with six stops, 3½ tackles for loss, a quarterback hurry and a strip sack that almost resulted in a touchdown.

Ohio State defensive end Jack Sawyer led the Buckeyes with six tackles, 3½ tackles for loss, a quarterback hurry and a strip sack in a 37-3 win over Minnesota.

"I roll over and (J.T. Tuimoloau) has got the ball running, and I thought he was going to get in the end zone," Sawyer said. "I'm really mad he didn't."

Ohio State's other turnover was a Jordan Hancock interception, after which Hancock and several of his teammates were penalized 15 yards for posing for a photo.

"Shoot. I saw Block O over there, all the student fans, so just wanted to put on a show for them," Hancock said. "And all my teammates came with me. ... I got a lecture. Can't do that next time. Can't do that in big games."

And it doesn't get much bigger than the upcoming game against No. 2 Michigan.

"We'll celebrate this (win) for, like, five seconds," Hancock said.

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Ohio State expects Tommy Eichenberg back vs. Michigan