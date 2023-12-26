Ohio State football linebacker Tommy Eichenberg's status for Cotton Bowl uncertain

ARLINGTON, Texas — Ohio State linebacker Tommy Eichenberg’s status for the Cotton Bowl against Missouri on Friday is uncertain.

“That’s still up in the air,” defensive coordinator Jim Knowles said.

Eichenberg, the Buckeyes’ starting middle linebacker and leading tackler, injured his left elbow last month.

Oct 21, 2023; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker Tommy Eichenberg (35) watches the Penn State Nittany Lions office before the start of the play during the second quarter of their game at Ohio Stadium.

He missed two games as a result, though returned for their loss at Michigan on Thanksgiving weekend and was seen practicing Tuesday during a brief period open to reporters at AT&T Stadium.

In the viewing window, he went through non-contact position drills with the rest of the Buckeyes’ linebackers as they worked on a tackling wheel. He was no longer wearing a brace on his left elbow as he had against the Wolverines.

The presence of Eichenberg would be valuable for the Buckeyes as they face Cody Schrader, the Tigers’ hard-nosed running back who is one of the nation’s leading rushers.

If Eichenberg is unavailable, Cody Simon would be in line to start as he filled in for him twice last month against Michigan State and Minnesota.

Eichenberg, who was the Big Ten’s linebacker of the year, has totaled 82 tackles, including 2.5 for a loss, and a sack in 10 games.

Joey Kaufman covers Ohio State football for The Columbus Dispatch and can be reached at jkaufman@dispatch.com.

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Ohio State LB Tommy Eichenberg's status for Cotton Bowl uncertain