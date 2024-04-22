Former Ohio State guard Roddy Gayle plans to transfer to Michigan

Roddy Gayle Jr. has done the unthinkable. After a weekend visit to Ann Arbor, Gayle has committed to play for the Michigan Wolverines.

Gayle entered the transfer portal in early April after Meechie Johnson was added to the roster via the portal. Johnson spent the last two years in South Carolina after spending his first two years at Ohio State. It was reported that Gayle had recently taken a visit to Creighton, but he must have really liked what he saw up north as the commitment comes just a couple of days after his visit to Michigan.

Of course, Michigan just hired a new head coach by the name of Dusty May who was thought to be a in consideration for the OSU job vacated by the firing of Chris Holtmann. May of course led Florida Atlantic to a Final Four just a year ago, but Ohio State chose to stay in-house and remove the interim tag to name Jake Diebler the new man in charge of Buckeye basketball.

Always adding intrigue to the rivalry, May 9was hired by Michigan and has now plucked away a key piece from the OSU basketball team as he looks to rebuild from a mess left by former Wolverine head coach, Juwan Howard. While it sounds somewhat like a movie script, you just can’t make this stuff up.

Gayle would have given Ohio State a formative one-two punch coming back with guard Bruce Thornton. He averaged 13.5 points per game for the Buckeyes and that scoring production will be sorely missed.

When Gayle returns to Value City Arena now, he’ll for sure be greeted with a chorus of boos … and most likely some other choice words.

