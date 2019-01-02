Former Notre Dame DB Josh Atkinson dies

(Kent Horner/Getty Images)

Josh Atkinson, a defensive back for Notre Dame from 2011 to 2013, has died according to an Instagram post by his twin brother, George Atkinson III.

The twins are the sons of former NFL safety George Atkinson, who won Super Bowl XI with the Oakland Raiders.

The date and further details of his death are unclear, but many outlets reported he was 25 years old. George III posted on Instagram late on Dec. 31 thanking people for their love and support and asking that Josh be kept in their prayers.





The two played together at Notre Dame, where Josh also ran for the track and field team. Josh appeared in 26 games for the Irish, mainly on special teams.

George is a running back who has played for the Oakland Raiders, Cleveland Browns, Kansas City Chiefs and New York Jets.

