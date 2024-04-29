Former MSU basketball C Mady Sissoko commits to Cal

After four years with the Michigan State program, Mady Sissoko will be transferring, using his fifth year of eligibility somewhere other than East Lansing.

Tom Izzo mentioned that Sissoko was leaving on good terms, similar to Foster Loyer, and the MSU head man was helping Sissoko find the best destination for him. Now, that destination has been found.

Sissoko has made the decision to commit to Cal, joining a massive transfer haul in Berkley that is highlighted by Rytis Petraitis and Andrej Stojakovic.

In his four years at MSU, Sissoko made 59 starts, while playing in 124 games, averaging 2.8 points and 3.7 rebounds per game.

Contact/Follow us @The SpartansWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Michigan State news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Cory Linsner on Twitter @Cory_Linsner.

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire