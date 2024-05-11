Former Michigan State football OL Geno VanDeMark commits to Alabama via transfer portal

Michigan State football officially lost a veteran offensive lineman on Saturday, and it was a familiar name that took him away. On Saturday, Geno VanDeMark officially committed to transfer to Alabama where he will join former his former offensive line coach at Michigan State, Chris Kapilovic.

VanDeMark had entered, withdrawn, and then re-entered the portal, and now will officially set out to a new destination.

BREAKING: Former Michigan State Interior OL Geno VanDeMark has committed to Alabama. A reunion for VanDeMark as he was previously coached/recruited by Tide OL coach Chris Kapilovic! More on the new addition:

🗞️https://t.co/Uz3DEcrA4l#RollTide pic.twitter.com/tFiygYA0Bw — Andrew Bone (@AndrewJBone) May 11, 2024

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire