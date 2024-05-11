Advertisement

Former Michigan State football OL Geno VanDeMark commits to Alabama via transfer portal

andrew brewster
·1 min read

Michigan State football officially lost a veteran offensive lineman on Saturday, and it was a familiar name that took him away. On Saturday, Geno VanDeMark officially committed to transfer to Alabama where he will join former his former offensive line coach at Michigan State, Chris Kapilovic.

VanDeMark had entered, withdrawn, and then re-entered the portal, and now will officially set out to a new destination.

READ: MICHIGAN STATE FOOTBALL TRANSFER TRACKER

Contact/Follow us @The SpartansWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Michigan state news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Andrew Brewster on Twitter @IAmBrewster.

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire