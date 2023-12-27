Michigan State football OL Geno VanDeMark withdraws from transfer portal

In some great news for Michigan State football fans, MSU offensive lineman Geno VanDeMark withdrew from the NCAA transfer portal on Wednesday, bringing back a starter who will be a redshirt junior next season.

This was a little unexpected, as I had heard a specific destination VanDeMark was eyeing through the portal, so Jonathan Smith and his staff must have done great work to bring the talented guard back to East Lansing.

247Sports had it first:

Michigan State offensive lineman Geno VanDeMark has withdrawn his name from the transfer portal, @chris_hummer and I have learned for @247sports. VanDeMark, who started several games for MSU this year, had received interest from teams like Oklahoma.https://t.co/MN2GCJitSs pic.twitter.com/nCMOEcH2wy — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) December 27, 2023

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire