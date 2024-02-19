Report: Alabama hiring former Michigan State football OL coach Chris Kapilovic

Accordiing to Pete Thamel of ESPN, the Crimson Tide are hiring the Spartans’ former offensive line coach. On Monday, Thamel reported that new Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer will bring Kapilovic down to Tuscaloosa to join his staff.

This is reported a few months after Kapilovic was originally reported to be joining Baylor’s staff.

Kapilovic was with the Spartans from 2020-23 and spent time at Colorado, North Carolina, Southern Miss, Alabama State, and Missouri State.

Sources: Alabama is set to hire Baylor offensive line coach Chris Kapilovic. He’s a veteran OL coach with time at Colorado, Michigan State and UNC. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) February 19, 2024

Contact/Follow us @The SpartansWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Michigan state news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Andrew Brewster on Twitter @IAmBrewster.

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire