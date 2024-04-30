Advertisement

Michigan State football OL Geno VanDeMark enters NCAA transfer portal

Andrew Brewster
·1 min read
1

As the spring transfer portal window closes, we were expecting to see some transfers come out of Michigan State football as Jonathan Smith and his staff evaluate the roster, what could be incoming with transfers and recruits, and what they want their team to look like. With that being said, a second MSU offensive lineman entered the portal on Tuesday, when Geno VanDeMark entered the portal, officially.

VanDeMark joins tackle Ethan Boyd in the portal.

LOOK: MSU FOOTBALL SPRING TRANSFER TRACKER

Contact/Follow us @The SpartansWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Michigan state news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Andrew Brewster on Twitter @IAmBrewster.

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire