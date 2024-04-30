Michigan State football OL Geno VanDeMark enters NCAA transfer portal

As the spring transfer portal window closes, we were expecting to see some transfers come out of Michigan State football as Jonathan Smith and his staff evaluate the roster, what could be incoming with transfers and recruits, and what they want their team to look like. With that being said, a second MSU offensive lineman entered the portal on Tuesday, when Geno VanDeMark entered the portal, officially.

VanDeMark joins tackle Ethan Boyd in the portal.

Michigan State offensive lineman Geno VanDeMark has entered the transfer portal, @chris_hummer and I have learned for @247Sports. Made six starts last year.https://t.co/6Cw7NKmknb pic.twitter.com/v7SOR1j7dx — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) April 30, 2024

LOOK: MSU FOOTBALL SPRING TRANSFER TRACKER

