Former Michigan football LB Obi Ezeh passes away

It’s been a tough month for fans of the University of Michigan.

First, former defensive end Craig Roh, who was a bright spot on some of the worst Wolverines teams of all time, had unexpectedly passed away after a quiet battle with cancer. Then, over the weekend, news broke that basketball point guard Darius Morris — who was also a bright spot in a tough time who helped lead the maize and blue back to prominence — also unexpectedly passed away.

On Sunday, more bad news came as reports surfaced that Obi Ezeh, the former Wolverines linebacker, has also passed away at the age of 36.

We are saddened to hear about the passing of former Wolverine linebacker Obi Ezeh. Our prayers go out to his family, friends and former teammates. May he rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/2yjDvvDXj4 — Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) May 5, 2024

Hailing originally from Grand Rapids (Mich.) Central Catholic, Ezeh was a freshman All-American in 2007, which was his first year playing after redshirting in 2006. A running back in high school, Ezeh had initially come to Ann Arbor as a fullback but converted to linebacker during his first year after suffering a shoulder injury.

In four years at Michigan, Ezeh managed 292 tackles with 19.5 for loss, three sacks and one interception. He went undrafted in 2011 but signed initially with Washington.

