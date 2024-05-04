Former Michigan basketball PG Darius Morris passes away

He was a bright spot in a dark age, a player who helped elevate a team that had long been in the doldrums. And unfortunately, he was taken too soon.

When John Beilein took over the Michigan basketball team in 2007, there was a lot of work to do. The Wolverines floundered in his first season, but in his third year, he caught lightning in a bottle. One big reason was former point guard Darius Morris.

Morris really took off in the 2010-11 season, but in his freshman season (2009-10) he helped lead the team to an NCAA Tournament after having not made it in 11 years. He left after his sophomore campaign, being drafted in the second round by the Los Angeles Lakers.

Per NBA insider Shams Charania, Morris passed away at the age of 33.

Four-year NBA veteran Darius Morris has passed away at the age of 33. Morris played for the Lakers, 76ers, Clippers, Grizzlies and Nets from 2011-2015. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) May 4, 2024

Morris was a native of Los Angeles, having played at Wildwood High School. He became something of an NBA journeyman before playing for lower-professional leagues and overseas in China, as well as Canada.

Story originally appeared on Wolverines Wire