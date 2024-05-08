Former LSU pitcher Paul Skenes to make MLB debut with Pirates on Saturday

After beginning the season at the Triple-A level, former LSU pitcher Paul Skenes will finally make his highly anticipated MLB debut with the Pittsburgh Pirates on Saturday against the Chicago Cubs.

The Pirates announced the decision to call up Skenes from the Toledo Mud Hens on Wednesday afternoon. Now, the former No. 1 overall pick in 2023 and top pitching prospect in baseball is set to take the mound for Pittsburgh for the first time.

A transfer from Air Force, Skenes helped lead LSU to a national title in his lone season in Baton Rouge. He won the Dick Howser Trophy as the national player of the year and was named the College World Series Most Outstanding Player.

Skenes has been stellar across seven Triple-A appearances so far this season. He has a 0.99 ERA and has allowed just three earned runs while striking out 45 batters in 27.1 total innings.

