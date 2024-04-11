Advertisement

Former Kentucky coach John Calipari arrives at Arkansas basketball: Social media reacts

Austin Curtright, USA TODAY NETWORK
·3 min read

Yes, it's real. Former Kentucky coach John Calipari was officially introduced by Arkansas basketball on Wednesday, speaking in front of Razorbacks fans for the first time at Bud Walton Arena.

Calipari, who had previously coached the Wildcats since 2009, is one of the best developers of NBA talent in college basketball, while also winning a national championship in 2012 and leading Kentucky to four Final Fours in 2011, 2012, 2014 and 2015. The three-time Naismith Coach of the Year replaces Eric Musselman, who left Arkansas for USC.

REQUIRED READING: John Calipari press conference updates: Arkansas basketball welcomes new head coach

The 65-year-old coach was met by a slew of Razorbacks fans, including the program's pep squads at the event. Arkansas basketball donor and chairman of Tyson Foods John H. Tyson was also in attendance.

Calipari's arrival in Fayetteville is a bit of a surprise and likely a big boost to Arkansas' program.

Here's the best social media reactions to Calipari's arrival at Arkansas on Wednesday:

REQUIRED READING: Look: John Tyson gets standing ovation for involvement in John Calipari to Arkansas during introduction rally

Social media reacts to John Calipari arriving at Arkansas

Here are the best social media reactions to John Calipari's introduction at Bud Walton Arena:

This article originally appeared on Fort Smith Times Record: Social media reacts to John Calipari arriving at Arkansas basketball