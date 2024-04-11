Former Kentucky coach John Calipari arrives at Arkansas basketball: Social media reacts

Yes, it's real. Former Kentucky coach John Calipari was officially introduced by Arkansas basketball on Wednesday, speaking in front of Razorbacks fans for the first time at Bud Walton Arena.

Calipari, who had previously coached the Wildcats since 2009, is one of the best developers of NBA talent in college basketball, while also winning a national championship in 2012 and leading Kentucky to four Final Fours in 2011, 2012, 2014 and 2015. The three-time Naismith Coach of the Year replaces Eric Musselman, who left Arkansas for USC.

REQUIRED READING: John Calipari press conference updates: Arkansas basketball welcomes new head coach

The 65-year-old coach was met by a slew of Razorbacks fans, including the program's pep squads at the event. Arkansas basketball donor and chairman of Tyson Foods John H. Tyson was also in attendance.

Calipari's arrival in Fayetteville is a bit of a surprise and likely a big boost to Arkansas' program.

Here's the best social media reactions to Calipari's arrival at Arkansas on Wednesday:

REQUIRED READING: Look: John Tyson gets standing ovation for involvement in John Calipari to Arkansas during introduction rally

Social media reacts to John Calipari arriving at Arkansas

Here are the best social media reactions to John Calipari's introduction at Bud Walton Arena:

And here he is: Arkansas men’s basketball coach John Calipari. pic.twitter.com/HUxrtHf362 — Anthony Kristensen (@AMFKristensen) April 10, 2024

just watched John Calipari being formally introduced as Arkansas new coach. Instead of Call the Hogs, video board in Bud Walton flashed, "Cal the Hogs.'' Cal can be charming when he wants, was gracious toward Kentucky, knowledgeable of Arkansas basketball history, coaches and… — Dick Weiss (@HoopsWeiss) April 10, 2024

This was the standing ovation by Arkansas fans … for John Tyson at John Calipari’s introduction. Razorback fans have PACKED Bud Walton Arena. pic.twitter.com/Be56EKrRsY — John Fanta (@John_Fanta) April 10, 2024

John Calipari says he wanted to give the national championship game its rightful moment and not distract it: “I refused to do anything Sunday or Monday because of the national championship game. When it leaked out, neither one of us said one word.” pic.twitter.com/AJY6EwQcUz — John Fanta (@John_Fanta) April 10, 2024

An unbelievable turnout (still growing) for John Calipari’s introduction.



Fans are beginning to be directed into the second level! #WPS pic.twitter.com/TCfNm8FBJU — Pig Trail Nation (@PigTrailNation) April 10, 2024

Former Razorback Joe Johnson in the house for John Calipari’s introductory press conference. pic.twitter.com/cWlJyAF8wH — Mason Choate (@ChoateMason) April 10, 2024

If you boo’d Sam Pittman at the Calipari presser, disrespectfully take a hike — The Hogs Probs🐗 (@TheHogsProbs) April 10, 2024

Calipari is reeling in the biggest recruit tonight, the true five-star difference maker:



The Razorback fan base. #WPS — Jon Williams (@radiojondeek) April 10, 2024

Fantastic speech. Fantastic coach. I love John Calipari and you do too.



Now let’s go get us some men. — John Calipari is my Head Coach JJ (@jjstrill) April 10, 2024

So… now that Arkansas has Calipari…



Is it not the best time to schedule a home and home with Memphis? — JC Hoops (@JacksonCollier) April 10, 2024

Excited to welcome John Calipari as our new Men's Basketball Head Coach. #OneRazorback pic.twitter.com/7zASdt5PY8 — Hunter Yurachek (@HunterYurachek) April 10, 2024

I’m still just absolutely flabbergasted that I’m watching Arkansas coach John calipari talk on my tv — Peter N. Hirass (@hawgfan93682) April 10, 2024

What Arkansas fans are experiencing right now with Calipari is peak-fandom.



Hate on a guy, call him overrated, laugh at him during his struggles, then pull a total 180 the second he's YOUR guy.



As relatable as it gets. — Connor O'Gara (@cjogara) April 10, 2024

This article originally appeared on Fort Smith Times Record: Social media reacts to John Calipari arriving at Arkansas basketball