John Calipari press conference updates: Arkansas basketball welcomes new head coach

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas basketball made things official Wednesday morning with the hiring of John Calipari as the program's next head coach.

The Razorbacks will introduce Calipari to their rabid fan base at 6 p.m. this evening inside of Bud Walton Arena. Doors will open at 5 p.m.

Calipari signed a five-year contract to lead the Razorbacks with a salary beginning at $7 million per season. The deal includes a $1 million signing bonus and potential salary increases based off performances in the NCAA Tournament.

“By all accounts, John Calipari is one of the premier coaches in college basketball,” Arkansas athletic director Hunter Yurachek said. “A national championship coach, a four-time national coach of the year and one of the nation’s top recruiters, Coach Cal has consistently demonstrated his ability to attract outstanding talent and build championship teams within the Southeastern Conference and position his programs among the best in the nation."

John Calipari arrives at Drake Field after being officially announced as the next head coach of the Arkansas basketball program.

The entire state of Arkansas is abuzz, with newfound momentum for a basketball program coming off an under .500 season that ended with the departure of Eric Musselman.

Below is a running blog from Coach Calipari's welcome celebration and press conference.

The new head coach arrives in Fayetteville

According to multiple reports, Calipari touched down at the Drake Field Airport in Fayetteville along with Yurachek around 2:30 p.m. Arkansas fans were there waiting on Calipari's arrival, eagerly anticipating this new era of Arkansas basketball.

The welcome wagon is full pic.twitter.com/aRkKmJWyJa — Arkansas Razorbacks Men’s Basketball 🐗 (@RazorbackMBB) April 10, 2024

