Former Hopkins standout Taylor Wodson transfers to Gophers

Former Hopkins standout Taylor Woodson is coming home to play for the Gophers after one season at Michigan. (University of Minnesota Athletics)

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Former Hopkins basketball standout Taylor Woodson is coming home.

Woodson is joining the University of Minnesota women’s basketball team to play for Dawn Plitzuweit after spending one season at Michigan. Woodson will have up to three years of eligibility with the Gophers.

"Taylor is a great addition to our program," Plitzuweit said in a statement. "She is an athletic perimeter player who has the ability to impact the game in many ways. She pushes the ball up the floor, she gets to the rim and creates shots either for herself or for her teammates. She moves well without the ball, and she defends and rebounds at a high level. Taylor was a two-time state champion at Hopkins and she is someone whom our community knows well. We are really excited about having Taylor come home and play for the Gophers, and we look forward to her continuing to grow and develop her game."

Woodson played in 32 games for the Wolverines last season, averaging 1.9 points and 1.7 rebounds per game in 8.9 minutes per contest. She had a season-high 13 points against Iowa.

She graduated from Hopkins in 2023 and was a teammate of current Gophers’ guard Amaya Battle. She helped lead the Royals to a 28-3 season and Lake Conference title. Woodson was an all-state selection and the No. 59-ranked prospect in the country last season.



"I cannot wait to be at the University of Minnesota for the next three years and play for my home team," Woodson said in a statement. "I am thankful for the opportunity to play in front of friends and family, and I am excited for what’s to come. It is going to be something special."