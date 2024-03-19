Former defensive MVP reportedly open to returning to New England

If the New England Patriots are looking to add to their cornerback room, one of the franchise’s all-time great defensive players would reportedly be open to a return to Foxborough.

Per MassLive’s Karen Guregian, former defensive MVP Stephon Gilmore is looking into all options, including “another go-round with the Patriots.”

According to AtoZ Sports’ Sophie Weller, Guregian wrote:

While Stephon Gilmore’s stated preference is to return to the Dallas Cowboys, where he provided a much-needed boost for Jerry Jones’ defense last season, a source told MassLive the veteran corner was open to all options, including another go-round with the Patriots.

Gilmore would be a solid fit as a veteran player still capable of helping the Patriots on the football field, while also serving as a mentor to the younger players in the locker room.

He’s the sort of player the team would especially want around a potential rising star in cornerback Christian Gonzalez.

The Patriots still have plenty of work to do on the offensive side of the ball, but they also can’t totally neglect the defense, which has been the greatest strength of their team since Tom Brady’s exit.

There’s no question that a player like Gilmore would only make the team better.

Story originally appeared on Patriots Wire