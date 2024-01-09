Former defensive backs coach Dan Jackson no longer with Vanderbilt football

Former Vanderbilt football defensive backs coach Dan Jackson is no longer with the program, a spokesperson confirmed to The Tennessean on Tuesday.

Jackson was originally demoted to an off-field role on Nov. 29, after Clark Lea announced that he would be calling the defense himself.

Former defensive coordinator Nick Howell, who was demoted to a position coach at that time, also left the program to become defensive coordinator at New Mexico under Bronco Mendenhall.

Jackson faced scrutiny in 2022 and stepped away from the program for several weeks while under investigation for comments made in a Facebook comment regarding Ye, formerly known as Kanye West. He was later reinstated, but the university investigation found that he violated the social media policy. He was required to undergo anti-discrimination training as a result.

Vanderbilt hired Jamaal Richardson as cornerbacks coach and Melvin Rice as safeties coach to fill the open positions on staff.

It is unclear whether Jackson will take another job, but if he does, it will not be with the Commodores after their 2-10 2023 season.

