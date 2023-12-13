Nick Howell leaving Vanderbilt football after demotion from defensive coordinator | Report

Vanderbilt defensive backs coach and former defensive coordinator Nick Howell is leaving Vanderbilt to reunite with Bronco Mendenhall at New Mexico, according to a report from Football Scoop.

Howell worked under Mendenhall at BYU and Virginia, but joined Clark Lea and Vanderbilt in 2022 after Mendenhall resigned from the Cavaliers in 2021.

Mendenhall, who had not coached since then, was hired as the New Mexico head coach on Dec. 5. It is not known what specific position Howell is taking.

Howell was originally hired to be the defensive backs coach at Vanderbilt, but he was promoted to defensive coordinator after Jesse Minter left to take the same position at Michigan.

Howell served two seasons in that role, but after Vanderbilt had one of the worst defenses in the country in 2023, he was demoted to an assistant coach role while Lea opted to take over calling the defense himself.

Defensive backs coach Dan Jackson also was demoted to an off-field role, while Jamaal Richardson was elevated to assistant coach.

The Commodores are now down two assistant coaches, with the early signing period a week away. Offensive coordinator Joey Lynch was fired on Nov. 29.

LEA'S REBUILD Clark Lea explains Vanderbilt football transfers, outlines portal priorities with NIL boost

Aria Gerson covers Vanderbilt athletics for The Tennessean. Contact her at agerson@gannett.com or on Twitter @aria_gerson.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Nick Howell reportedly to leave Vanderbilt football after demotion