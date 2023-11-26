Vanderbilt football transfer portal tracker 2023: Who is joining, leaving the Commodores

Vanderbilt football's offseason has begun.

After a 48-24 loss to Tennessee to end the season, the Commodores (2-10, 0-9 SEC) must now figure out their roster for 2024. Coach Clark Lea has signaled that the program will be more willing to use the transfer portal and NIL than a year ago, when Vanderbilt brought in just two scholarship transfers.

But first, the Commodores will need to figure out who is returning. Undergrads cannot enter the portal until Dec. 4, but those who have received a degree or are graduating in December can enter at any time. Undergraduate students have until Jan. 2 to decide whether to enter the portal.

Incoming transfers can commit any time, even after the window closes, but most fall transfers will commit before the start of the spring semester. Vanderbilt's spring semester begins Jan. 8.

Here's who's coming and going:

Players entering the portal from Vanderbilt football

QB Ken Seals

Seals, who spent four years in the program despite multiple benchings, announced on Nov. 26 his intention to enter the portal as a grad transfer. He split time with AJ Swann in 2023, as both signal-callers started six games. Seals threw for 4292 yards in his Commodores career in 2020, 2021 and 2023.

OL Kevo Wesley

Wesley, a reserve offensive lineman who also spent time at defensive line in the past, will transfer, he said on social media Nov. 26.

He has one year of eligibility remaining.

OL Barrett Maddox

Maddox, a freshman in Vanderbilt's 2022 recruiting class, announced his intention to enter the portal Nov. 26. He redshirted the 2023 season.

As an undergrad, Maddox will not be able to formally enter the portal until Dec. 4.

WR/CB Daveon Walker

Walker redshirted in 2022 and saw time in only one game in 2023 as he switched from wide receiver to defensive back to address a lack of depth at the latter position.

He announced his intention to enter the portal on Nov. 16.

Draft declarations, players moving on from Vanderbilt football

C Julian Hernandez

Hernandez, Vanderbilt's starting center from 2021-23, announced on Instagram that he was done playing football.

He had one year of eligibility remaining, but it seems he will opt not to use it.

Aria Gerson covers Vanderbilt athletics for The Tennessean. Contact her at agerson@gannett.com or on Twitter @aria_gerson.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Vanderbilt football transfer portal tracker 2023