Vanderbilt football offensive coordinator Joey Lynch fired, Clark Lea to take over defensive duties

Vanderbilt football has fired offensive coordinator Joey Lynch, the school announced in a news statement Wednesday evening.

In addition, defensive coordinator Nick Howell has been demoted to assistant and will help coach the defensive backs. Head coach Clark Lea said in the statement that he would be taking over defensive coordinator duties.

“We had a season where our results and performance fell short of our expectations,” Lea said. “When that is the case, change is necessary. My background as a defensive coordinator will allow me to best serve our team by taking on that responsibility.”

Lea added: “I’d like to thank Joey for his three years of dedication to our program. I wish him all the best in the future.”

Lynch led an offense that regressed throughout the 2023 season. The Commodores scored more than 21 points only twice in SEC play: the conference opener against Kentucky, and the conference finale against Tennessee. Both games came with AJ Swann starting at quarterback; Swann did not play in the other six SEC games.

Both starting quarterbacks, Swann and Ken Seals, announced intentions to enter the transfer portal shortly after the end of the season.

The school newspaper, the Vanderbilt Hustler, and 247Sports both initially reported the firing of Lynch.

The statement announced that assistant coach Dan Jackson will be moved to an off-field role, and Jamaal Richardson has been promoted to assistant coach, and will coach the defensive backs with Howell.

Lynch was part of Lea's original staff hired prior to the 2021 season. Originally hired as quarterbacks coach, he took over play-calling duties before a single game in 2021.

Vanderbilt's quarterback situation has been a roller coaster throughout those three years. In 23 of 36 games in Lynch's tenure, the Commodores have played multiple quarterbacks. Some of that has been due to injuries, especially in 2021, but throughout 2022 and 2023, Vanderbilt has not been able to settle on a starting quarterback.

Vanderbilt's defense struggled under Howell. It ranked 130th of 133 FBS teams in total defense and 129th in scoring defense, allowing 36.2 points and over 450 yards per game. The Commodores ended 2023 with their two worst defensive performances, giving up 42 point to South Carolina and 48 to Tennessee.

Lynch's firing is the second staff change of the offseason. Vanderbilt previously fired strength coach Brandon Hourigan.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Vanderbilt football offensive coordinator Joey Lynch fired