Former Canes quarterback Jacurri Brown commits to UCF. And two Canes entering portal

Former Miami Hurricanes quarterback Jacurri Brown, who entered the transfer portal two weeks ago, announced on Monday that he will enroll at UCF.

Brown likely will back up Arkansas transfer KJ Jefferson, who threw 67 touchdowns and 18 interceptions in five years with the Razorbacks.

He’s the second Canes player to join the Knights this offseason, joining defensive end Nyjalik Kelly.

A close associate of Brown said he expected to be UM’s backup quarterback this season, but it became clear to him that he needed to transfer when he slid down the depth chart this spring.

Brown was the fourth quarterback to enter the spring game for UM, following starter Cam Ward, Albany transfer Reese Poffenbarger and second-year player Emory Williams.

UM didn’t use Brown last season until it found itself in desperate straits at quarterback for the Pinstripe Bowl, amid Tyler Van Dyke’s decision to leave the program and Williams’ recovery from a shoulder injury against FSU.

Brown received an NIL deal to play in the bowl game against Rutgers and completed 20 of 31 passes for 181 yards and one touchdown, with one interception.

He also ran 15 times for 57 yards and two touchdowns.

Brown was a highly rated, four-star prospect from Valdosta, Georgia.

He started two games for UM in 2022 and was 27 of 45 (60 percent) for 230 yards and three touchdowns, with three interceptions.

Brown committed to UCF after visiting the school over the weekend.

UM has four quarterbacks on scholarship: Ward, Poffenbarger, Williams and freshman Judd Anderson.

THIS AND THAT

Defensive tackle Jared Harrison-Hunte became the seventh former Canes player to commit to play at SMU, which is coached by former UM offensive coordinator Rhett Lashlee.

The other former Canes on SMU’s roster: receivers Brashard Smith, Keyshawn Smith and Romello Brinson, running back Jaylan Knighton, defensive lineman Jahfari Harvey and Elijah Roberts.

▪ UM cornerback Demetrius Freeney, who played only one defensive snap last season after transferring to UM last offseason from the College of San Mateo, announced he’s entering the transfer portal. That comes one day after UM added Marshall corner Dyoni Hill in the transfer portal.

Lashlee has several people with Canes ties on his staff; former UM quarterback D’Eriq King is SMU’s QB coach.

▪ Former UM cornerback Te’Cory Couch, who went undrafted, signed with the Buffalo Bills.

He had four career interceptions and started 12 games each of the past two seasons. He will be coached by Jahmile Addae, who left his job as UM’s defensive backs coach this offseason to become the Bills’ cornerbacks coach.

▪ Safety Savion Riley, who transferred from Vanderbilt to UM earlier this offseason, is entering the transfer portal again, according to multiple reports. Riley received a lot of first-team reps during spring practice.