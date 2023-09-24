Advertisement

What former BYU players thought of Cougars’ Big 12 opening loss to Kansas

Brandon Judd
·2 min read
1
BYU wide receiver Keanu Hill is tackled by Kansas safety O.J. Burroughs (5) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, in Lawrence, Kan.
BYU wide receiver Keanu Hill is tackled by Kansas safety O.J. Burroughs (5) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, in Lawrence, Kan. | Charlie Riedel, Associated Press

BYU’s first foray into Big 12 conference play ended with the Cougars falling 38-27 at Kansas on Saturday.

The Jayhawks — behind all-conference quarterback Jalon Daniels and a suffocating defense — outscored the Cougars 24-10 in the second half, as BYU (3-1, 0-1 Big 12) lost for the first time in the 2023 season.

Related

The loss had several former Cougars talking about BYU’s effort on social media.

There was a running theme from these former players — the Cougars’ lack of a running attack and an uncharacteristic turnover-prone day proved costly for BYU in its Big 12 opener.

Here’s a sampling of what they said about the game on X, formerly known as Twitter: