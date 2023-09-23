Advertisement

Live coverage: BYU opens Big 12 play at Kansas

Brandon Judd
·1 min read
BYU quarterback Kedon Slovis, center, and other Cougar players huddle before the team’s Big 12 Conference opener at Kansas on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023.
BYU quarterback Kedon Slovis, center, and other Cougar players huddle before the team’s Big 12 Conference opener at Kansas on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023. | BYU photo

The Deseret News is providing live coverage from Saturday’s game between BYU and Kansas. Check back for updates throughout the game.

First quarter

Kansas 7, BYU 7

5:48 — BYU responded with a touchdown drive, going 75 yards in 10 plays, with Darius Lassiter making a 7-yard touchdown catch on third-and-4 for the Cougars’ first score. Kansas 7, BYU 7.

Isaac Rex was a favorite target on the drive, with four catches for 41 yards already.

10:38 — Kansas scored first, as cornerback Cobee Bryant hit BYU’s Parker Kingston hard on a jet sweep, knocking the ball loose. Bryant scooped the ball up and ran 22 yards for the defensive touchdown. Kansas 7, BYU 0.

10:52 — BYU came up with a fourth-down stop on Kansas’ first drive, as Ben Bywater knocked down a pass on fourth-and-6 at the BYU 33.

Pregame prep

Here are a few stories to get you ready for BYU’s game at Kansas:

