Former Baylor receiver, four-star recruit commits to Colorado State football

Colorado State has bolstered its wide receiver room with a Power 4 transfer.

Former Baylor receiver Armani Winfield committed to transfer to the CSU football team Monday, announcing his decision with a post on X.

The 6-foot-2, 205-pound Winfield was a four-star recruit out of high school. He played in 15 games over two seasons at Baylor, notching seven catches for 90 yards. He visited CSU two weekends ago before going on a recruiting trip to Wisconsin this weekend. He then announced his decision to join the Rams.

At Lewisville High School in Texas, he had 66 receptions for 1,006 yards and eight touchdowns as a senior. Winfield finished his high school career with 191 receptions, 2,678 receiving yards and 26 touchdowns.

He racked up a long offer list, with 247Sports reporting scholarship offers from Alabama, LSU, Texas, Georgia and Colorado among more than 30 Power 5 (before the Power 5 was consolidated to four) programs.

It's a potentially important boost to CSU's receiving corps. The Rams lost three of their top four leaders in receiving yards from a year ago. Tight end Dallin Holker is off to the NFL and Justus Ross-Simmons (Syracuse) and Louis Brown (San Diego State) both transferred.

Winfield will now join another Power 4 transfer in Donovan Ollie (Cincinnati and Washington State prior to CSU), Dylan Goffney and a group of young receivers for time and catches.

Winfield had three catches for 42 yards in a game against Texas last season. The Rams open 2024 on Aug. 31 at Texas.

This article originally appeared on Fort Collins Coloradoan: Baylor football receiver Armani Winfield to transfer to Colorado State