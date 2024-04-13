Receiver Justus Ross-Simmons will no longer be on the CSU football team.

One of the players who was expected to be a key part of the Colorado State football offense is no longer with the team.

Coach Jay Norvell announced after Saturday’s spring scrimmage that receiver Justus Ross-Simmons is no longer on the team.

“Justus Ross-Simmons is not going to be part of our team anymore. Our captains talked about it today,” Norvell said. “In this era of NIL, who knows what’s behind all this stuff, but he will no longer be part of our team moving forward.”

Ross-Simmons will now likely enter the transfer portal when it opens Monday.

Ross-Simmons had 45 catches for 724 yards and three touchdowns last season as a sophomore. The 6-foot-3, 203-pound junior had 71 catches for 1,148 yards and six touchdowns in his two seasons as a Ram.

He was one of the players teams had reached out to in an attempt to get him to transfer after the 2023 season, but he had pledged his commitment in the offseason. Ross-Simmons hasn’t practiced in spring due to injury but was present practice Thursday before the decision was made to remove him from the team.

“We’re excited about the playmakers we have and we’re going to play the guys who do the things we ask them to do,” Norvell said. “The emergence of the young guys gives me the confidence that we’re going to be good.”

Tory Horton will lead CSU’s receivers. Dylan Goffney and Cincinnati transfer Donovan Ollie have had strong springs. Young players such as Caleb Goodie and Jamari Person have also taken increased roles. CSU will likely add via the portal before the 2024 season.

CSU also just landed a versatile tight end in Jaxxon Warren from Navarro College.

This article originally appeared on Fort Collins Coloradoan: Receiver Justus Ross-Simmons no longer on Colorado State football team