Former Cincinnati, Washington State receiver transfers to Colorado State football

The Colorado State football team has added a receiver who the Rams saw up close recently.

Donovan Ollie announced on social media Wednesday that he would transfer to the Rams from Cincinnati.

But prior to spending the 2023 season at Cincinnati, Ollie was at Washington State.

While with the Cougars, he had seven catches for 82 yards and two touchdowns in Washington State's 38-7 win in Pullman over CSU in 2022.

The 6-foot-3, 212-pound Ollie has one season of eligibility remaining.

He has 72 catches for 856 yards and four touchdowns over three seasons.

Out of high school, Ollie was a consensus three-star recruit from Wylie, Texas.

He joins a talented receiver room led by Tory Horton and Justus Ross-Simmons at CSU. Ollie will be with the Rams for spring ball.

