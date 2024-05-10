Former Arkansas soccer player Bea Franklin receives SEC’s highest honor

FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA/KFTA) – In April, former Arkansas soccer player Bea Franklin was named the SEC H. Boyd McWhorter Women’s Scholar-Athlete of the Year.

It’s the league’s highest honor and Franklin becomes the fourth Razorback to receive the award and the first since 2015.

The SEC Midfielder of the Year is currently playing professional soccer for the Chicago Red Stars.

“I’m so happy to be in Chicago playing for this team, but I do feel like I left Arkansas a little early almost because I got drafted it was selfishly really wonderful to get the news that I won that award because it felt like a little piece of Arkansas came to me in Chicago,” Franklin said.

Franklin not only excelled on the field, leading the team in goals, assists and points last year, but she did it all while maintaining at 4.0 GPA.

“In our program, we talk about opportunities and what we do with them is up to us,” Arkansas Head Soccer Coach Colby Hale said. “Bea Franklin took the opportunities that Arkansas afforded her and ran with them. She earned All-America honors, was named the SEC Midfielder and Division I Scholar-Athlete of the Year, played on our women’s basketball team, was selected in the NWSL Draft and received numerous other accolades. She is a special person and we are truly grateful she is a Razorback!”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KNWA FOX24.