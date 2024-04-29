Forget the mistake – David Raya’s mastery of the air shows why Mikel Arteta loves him

David Raya claims another cross as Arsenal hold off a Tottenham fightback - Getty Images/Charlotte Wilson

Amid all of Arsenal’s celebrations following their 3-2 win at Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday, Mikel Arteta saved his biggest hug for his goalkeeper. David Raya did more than anyone to change the game, allowing Spurs to come back into the contest, but he also did more than anyone to ensure that Arsenal ultimately kept hold of three precious points.

Much of the focus will be on Raya’s calamitous error, in which he passed the ball straight to Spurs defender Cristian Romero. It was a mistake that gave Spurs a goal, transformed the atmosphere at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and completely altered the occasion.

But for Arteta and Arsenal, it was the reaction to that error which demonstrated Raya’s quality and underlined why they considered him to be an upgrade on Aaron Ramsdale last summer. Under intense pressure, Raya composed himself and then repeatedly nullified Spurs with his remarkable ability to intercept crosses.

From the 79th minute until the final whistle, Ange Postecoglou’s side whipped 10 crosses into Arsenal’s penalty area. Five of them were stopped by Raya, who continuously sprung forward, soared through the air and caught those swirling deliveries. Every time he did so, he sapped the hope and belief from his opponents.

The Spaniard is a goalkeeper of many attributes, and is best known for his ability on the ball. His handling of crosses, though, is perhaps his most impressive quality. No other goalkeeper in the division is as aggressive and effective when opposition deliveries are flying towards his goalposts.

In the Premier League this season, the most-used goalkeepers have stopped an average of 6.6 per cent of the crosses that have been swung into their areas. For Raya, his personal average is significantly higher: 12 per cent. That is the highest percentage in the division and a huge upgrade on Ramsdale, who stopped 5.8 per cent of crosses last season.

When Arteta embraced Raya after the game, he praised his goalkeeper’s mentality. “Mistakes are part of football and you learn from them,” said Raya. “What he [Arteta] said was just about the character I showed after the mistake. I thought I was mentally very strong and I just forgot about the mistake. I just carried on playing my game. I think I showed that in the last 20 minutes.

“The last few minutes were a little bit more shaky for the people outside but for us, that is our job. I really, really enjoyed that challenge to keep the ball out of the net and trying to help the team as much as possible on crosses.”

Cristian Romero shoots past Raya to score after the Arsenal goalkeeper had inadvertently passed to the Spurs defender - PA/Zac Goodwin

Raya’s ability on crosses is made more extraordinary by his relatively short height for a goalkeeper. The 28-year-old is only around six foot tall. But what he lacks in reach, he makes up for in athleticism and positioning.

Raya is ultra-aggressive in his starting position, often standing way off his goal-line when a cross is delivered. Occasionally, this will cause him problems: against Chelsea earlier this season, he was caught out when Mykhailo Mudryk lobbed the ball over him and into the far corner. Most of the time, however, his progressive stance allows him to dart forward to collect the ball.

Against Spurs on Sunday, for example, he surged outside of his six-yard box to claim two right-wing crosses. At the moment he reached the ball, he was almost on the penalty spot. He also displayed his agility by reaching deeper deliveries, which required him to backpedal at pace, and in diving to block Son Heung-min’s powerful cross.

“He was sensational for the last 20 or 25 minutes of the game,” said Arteta of Raya, who has the most clean sheets of any goalkeeper in the Premier League this season. “That is what I love.”

Raya’s athleticism is a key reason for his success from crosses. He has quick feet, sharpened by years of explosive gym work, and is springy enough to leap into the air under a high ball. It helps, too, that he has abnormally large hands for a man of his size.

For many players, the mental demands of a title race can become a burden. Raya insists that, for him, it is instead a chance to demonstrate his class. “I don’t feel under pressure,” he said, when asked if was enjoying the pressures of the scrap for the title. “When things are pressure, in the way that you say, it is an opportunity to show what you are capable of.”

Raya is certainly doing that. After a difficult first few months, in which Ramsdale’s popularity made it hard for him to win over certain sections of the Arsenal support, Raya has proven to the wider world why the club was so keen to invest around £30 million (the deal will be made permanent this summer) on his services, and so convinced that he could take Arsenal’s defence to another level.

