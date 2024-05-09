Forest have 'moved on' from failed points deduction appeal, says Nuno

Nottingham Forest manager Nuno Espirito Santo (HENRY NICHOLLS)

Nuno Espirito Santo says Nottingham Forest have "moved on" from their failed appeal against a points deduction as his struggling side focus on securing their Premier League survival.

Forest were docked four points in March for breaching the Premier League's profitability and sustainability rules.

An appeal board upheld the independent commission's decision on Tuesday, leaving Nuno's team three points above the Premier League relegation zone.

Forest have two games left to preserve their top-flight status, starting with Chelsea's visit to the City Ground on Saturday.

Nuno admitted the club were frustrated not to succeed in their bid to have the punishment quashed or reduced.

"We were all disappointed. We had the hope and the belief, because we conquered those points on the pitch, that they can give us back," he said on Thursday.

But the former Tottenham and Wolves boss made it clear he would not dwell on the situation any further as he looks to save Forest from relegation.

They will be guaranteed safety if they beat Chelsea and third-bottom Luton fail to take three points at West Ham.

"The decision is over, so there's no point in continuing to speak on this issue," Nuno said.

"We just have to focus on ourselves and our job. We have already moved on."

Looking to extend their stay in the Premier League to a third season, Forest took a big step towards survival by defeating relegated Sheffield United at Bramall Lane last week.

Nuno said he has held talks with his players after the appeal was rejected to keep their minds on the relegation battle.

"Yes, to speak to the players is normal," he said. "It's simple. This is the reality, this is what we have, this is what we have to face and let's focus on ourselves because it's in our hands.

"It's our last game at home at the City Ground. It's important for our main goal and for our fans too that we finish in a nice way."

