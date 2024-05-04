FNF: Pope John Paul II forces game 3 with walk-off win over St. Charles Catholic

LAPLACE, La. — No. 8 Pope John Paul II defeated No. 1 St. Charles Catholic, 2-1 Friday night in game two of their Division III Select quarterfinal series.

With two outs in the bottom of the seventh inning, the Comets elected to intentionally walk Blaze Rodriguez, putting two on base for Andrew Hoff.

Moments later, Hoff would deliver the game-winning hit to keep the Jags’ season alive.

Game three between Pope John Paul II and St. Charles Catholic will be Saturday at 1 p.m. in Laplace.

Winner advances to the Division III Select semi-final round Wednesday at 2 p.m. in Sulphur.

These are highlights featured on WGNO’s Friday Night Fastball, presented by Delgado Community College. The show replays at midnight on WGNO.

