Florida State vs. Virginia Tech predictions: Odds and picks for ACC Tournament game

Virginia Tech Hokies guard Sean Pedulla (3) dribbles against Louisville Cardinals guard Skyy Clark (55) during the first half at KFC Yum! Center. Virginia Tech defeated Louisville 80-64.

Day 2 of the ACC men's basketball tournament kicks off with a showdown between the Florida State Seminoles and the Virginia Tech Hokies.

The Seminoles were able to break a two-game losing streak heading into the tournament as they defeated Miami. However, that win required massive performances from their offense. The team shot over 36% from three-point range in the win, while Darin Green Jr. led the team with 26 points, a season high. They'll need to play much more consistent basketball if their team wants a shot at a conference title and bid to the NCAA Tournament.

Virginia Tech, meanwhile, is on a three-game win streak with momentum heading into the ACC Tournament. Although the Hokies rank just above average in the country both offensively (139th nationally in scoring offense) and defensively (133rd in scoring defense), guard Sean Pedulla has emerged as a serious offensive threat that can do incredible damage with the ball in his hands.

Here's how to watch this ACC Tournament showdown.

How to watch: A look at standings, schedule, and brackets ahead of 2024 ACC men's basketball tournament

How to watch Florida State vs. Virginia Tech:

When: Wednesday, March 13, 2024

Where: Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C.

Time: 12 p.m. ET/9 a.m. PT

TV: ESPN, ESPN 2

Stream: FuboTV, Sling TV

Stream the ACC Tournament: Catch all college basketball action with Fubo

Florida State vs. Virginia Tech odds, lines:

The Hokies are favorites to defeat the Seminoles, according to the BetMGM NCAA odds. Looking to wager? Check out the best mobile sports betting apps offering NCAA betting promos in 2023.

Betting odds, as of Tuesday evening:

Spread: Virginia Tech (-3.5)

Moneyline: Virginia Tech (-165); Florida State (+140)

Over/under: 152.5

Predictions:

Covers: Virginia Tech (-3.5)

Jason Logan writes, "The Noles defense is dreadful and has been even worse this past month. Florida State has allowed an average of 80 points against over its last nine showings. The Noles rank near the bottom of the ACC in most defensive metrics, including an opponent effective field goal rate of 53.2%."

Bleacher Nation: Virginia Tech 76, Florida State 73

Luis Escalante writes, "When it has played as at least 3-point favorites this season, Virginia Tech is 8-6-1 against the spread. Florida State has a 5-6 record against the spread when an underdog by 3 points or more this season." Those types of numbers would indicate that Va. Tech has a much better chance of not only winning but covering the spread in this matchup.

March Madness: Kentucky rising fast in NCAA tournament bracketology

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

Gannett may earn revenue from sports betting operators for audience referrals to betting services. Sports betting operators have no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. Terms apply, see operator site for Terms and Conditions. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, help is available. Call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ, OH), 1-800-522-4700 (CO), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN). Must be 21 or older to gamble. Sports betting and gambling are not legal in all locations. Be sure to comply with laws applicable where you reside.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Florida State vs. Virginia Tech: Predictions and odds for ACC clash