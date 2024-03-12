Kentucky rising fast in NCAA tournament bracketology: Predicting men's March Madness field

Kentucky guard Adou Thiero (3) drives the ball on Auburn forward Chad Baker-Mazara (10) during their game at Neville Arena in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024.

Teams like Kentucky don’t often get the opportunity to play the "no one believed in us" card. But this year’s version of Wildcats’ men’s basketball had more than its share of doubters just a month ago. That narrative has changed now that March has arrived.

John Calipari’s usual collection of next-level talent seems to have figured some things out. Kentucky has moved up to a No. 3 seed in our latest bracket projection, and the Wildcats could make a strong case for moving higher if they claim the SEC tournament crown this week. That’s especially so if the title comes with another win against Tennessee, which we still have on the 1-seed line.

While the Volunteers’ home loss to Kentucky on Saturday wasn’t all that damaging, it nevertheless makes them the most vulnerable of the top-seed quartet with Connecticut, Houston and Purdue all entering the postseason in championship form. North Carolina, meanwhile, waits in the wings and could grab a No. 1 spot with an ACC title after a second defeat of Duke.

The Big East tournament will feature plenty of drama as well. Creighton could have an opportunity to replace Marquette as a No. 2 seed should those two meet as expected in the semifinal round, and there will be plenty of bubble talk around Madison Square Garden with Seton Hall, Villanova, Providence and St. John’s all hovering around the at-large cut line.

Then there are the unfortunate runners-up from tournaments already completed who can now only wait and hope there is enough cannibalism in the major conference tourneys to help them into the field – looking at you, Indiana State.

Teams in bold have qualified by winning their conference championships.

Last four in

New Mexico, Mississippi State, Virginia, Villanova.

First four out

Providence, St. John’s, Wake Forest, Iowa.

Next four out

Pittsburgh, Texas A&M, Ohio State, Indiana State.

Conference breakdown

Multi-bid leagues: Big 12 (9), SEC (7), Big Ten (6), Mountain West (6), Big East (5), ACC (4), Pac-12 (3), American Athletic (2), Atlantic 10 (2), West Coast Conference (2).

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Bracketology: Kentucky surging in March Madness NCAA tournament field