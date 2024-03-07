Florida State baseball offense mashes four home runs to beat FGCU, to 11-0 start

Florida State baseball continued its torrid start to the season behind four home runs, including a Jamie Ferrer grand slam.

Starting pitcher Conner Whittaker also delivered a strong outing in a 19-3 Seminoles victory over Florida Gulf Coast 19-3 Wednesday at Dick Howser Stadium.

After allowing home runs on two of the first three pitches, including back-to-back pitches, Whittaker (2-0) settled in and delivered a quality outing for FSU (11-0). It's the best start for the Seminoles since a 12-0 start in 2019.

Whittaker retired 15 hitters in a row between the first and fifth innings. He threw six innings, tied a career-high with nine strikeouts, and walked one on 90 pitches against FGCU (4-8).

The Seminoles' offense struck back with four home runs and 18 hits for the game. They got back a run in the bottom of the first inning and took the lead in the bottom of the third. They padded on runs in subsequent innings to walk away with another big total.

The top of the FSU batting order got it done again. The top five of DeAmez Ross, Cam Smith, James Tibbs III, Ferrer and Marco Dinges combined to go 8-for-17 with a double, two home runs, 12 RBI and 12 runs scored, and four walks.

Ferrer hit a grand slam in the bottom of the sixth inning. It was his third home run of the season and his first grand slam. Dingo followed up his home run with a solo shot, the first of his FSU career.

It was the third home run in four games for Ferrer. He also drew a bases loaded walk earlier in the game

Alex Lodise and Smith each added two-run shots in the bottom of the sixth inning. It was the second homer of the season for Lodise and the third for Smith.

Smith (25-for-50) is hitting .500 for the season now. He has a hit in every game this season and his hitting streak sits at a career-high 15 games.

FSU has scored double-figure runs in seven of the first 11 games. The Seminoles entered the game tied for sixth in college baseball with 11.3 runs per game.

FGCU second baseman Charles Davalan took the first pitch of a game for a ball before lining a towering home run to right field over the green fence. On the next pitch, right fielder Ian Farrow deposited a home run the opposite way to right field.

It was all Seminoles from there.

In the top of the eighth inning, Florida transfer Yoel Tejada made his first appearance since his start on Feb. 25 when he walked three hitters on 12 pitches and was taken out without throwing a strike.

Tejada pitched two scoreless innings, striking out two and issuing two walks.

Up next:

The Seminoles welcome New Orleans (7-4*) for a three-game series this weekend at Dick Howser. The series begins at 5 p.m. Friday, followed by 2 p.m. and 1 p.m. first pitch times Saturday and Sunday, respectively.

The Pirates are coming off a weekend series sweep of Alabama A&M last weekend in New Orleans and were scheduled to play South Alabama in Mobile, Alabama at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.

This story will be updated.

