Florida State baseball is back. Who is gone, who is returning for the 2024 season?

The first season back at his alma mater was unacceptable for Florida State baseball head coach Link Jarrett.

The Seminoles went a program-worst 23-31 last season, ending a 44-year NCAA Tournament streak that was tied for the longest in NCAA history.

A rash of injuries and poor performances led to a 3-22 swoon stretch in the middle of the season, torpedoing the season.

When FSU baseball hit the field to begin its practices Friday, Jarrett expressed more confidence in the pitching staff than he held at the same time last year.

He also expressed more confidence in what the team could do this season, following a complete turnover of the roster and coaching staff.

The Seminoles' roster is comprised of 27 newcomers (14 position players, 13 pitchers), as Jarrett looks to reboot the program.

Here's a look at who FSU returns and who has to be replaced.

Catcher:

Returners: McGwire Holbrook (Sr.),

Newcomers: Jaxson West (So.) - Alabama; Marco Dinges (Jr.) - Tallahassee Community College; Riley Jackson (Fr.)

Gone: Colton Vincent (San Diego Padres, UDFA); Santiago Ordonez (Transfer to State College of Florida)

Analysis: Holbrook did not pan out as a major transfer portal addition, as he dealt with a broken hamate and then a hamstring injury which limited him to just 29 games and 83 at-bats. He hit for a .217 batting average and a .516 OPS last season after hitting .318 with at West Virginia the year prior.

He's back and healthy, along with the addition of multiple options at the position. Jarrett said the competition for playing time is still wide open with the group.

West is an interesting addition, as he was a former standout at Chile High before attending Alabama. He got just 27 at-bats last season but figures to play a bigger role this season.

Infielders

Returners: Cam Smith (So.); Titan Kamaka (So.); Jude Putz (R-So.); Ben Barrett (So.); Lance Trippel (So.)

Newcomers: Alex Lodise (So.) - North Florida; Drew Faurot (So.) - UCF; Daniel Cantu (R-Sr.) - USF; Cal Fisher (Fr.); Spencer Butt (Fr.); James Hankerson (Fr.)

Gone: Jordan Carrion (Transfer to South Carolina); Nander De Sedas (Graduated); Connor Moore (Transfer to North Florida); Cade Bush (Transfer to North Florida); Gunnett Carlson (Transfer to College of Central Florida); Sebastian Jimenez (On staff at FSU as an undergraduate assistant)

Analysis: Smith was advertised as a freshman as a boom-or-bust player in his first collegiate season. He finished 2023 with 12 homers but also had a team-high 66 strikeouts. He however had a strong showing over the summer in the Cape Cod League.

Cantu, a veteran addition in the portal, is likely to man first base. He is a strong defensive option who can also hit well. He could provide some stability the team lacked at first base last season.

Meanwhile, two transfers could duke it out over the next three weeks for second base and shortstop starting rights in Faurot and Lodise. Both earned all-conference honors at shortstop.

Faurot is a name familiar to Tallahasseans, as was a three-sport star at Florida High. Last season he set the UCF freshman home run record with 15 bombs.

Outfielders

Returners: James Tibbs (Jr.); Jaime Ferrer (Jr.); Jordan Williams (R-Jr.); DeAmez Ross (So.)

Newcomers: Max Williams (So.) - Alabama; Andrew Duncan (Fr.); Justin Best (Fr.); Brody DeLamielleure (Fr.); Matthew Davis (Fr.)

Gone: Treyton Rank (Transfer to Rice); Jordan Taylor (Transfer to Chipola); Jason Avila (Transfer to Crowder)

Analysis: Ross, Tibbs and Ferrer all played major roles last season for the Seminoles and are likely to compose the starting outfield again this season.

Tibbs led FSU with a .338 batting average, 17 homers and 48 walks last season. His .471 OBP ranked ninth in the ACC.

Ferrer led the Seminoles with 73 hits and clubbed 22 doubles last season. He drew just 10 walks last season but does not strike out a ton, as someone who constantly puts the ball in play and pressures the defense.

Like Smith, Ross had an up-and-down freshman season, though an injury could partially be to blame. He began the season as the leadoff hitter and played in centerfield, going 11-for-26 to start his career. He however broke his thumb on a bunt attempt and missed 13 games. He returned but struggled at the plate before ending the season with a 13-game hitting streak, before breaking his collarbone against Wake Forest.

Pitchers

Returners: LHP Brennen Oxford (R-Sr.); LHP Andrew Armstrong (Sr.); RHP Joe Charles (R-Jr.); RHP Conner Whittaker (Jr.); LHP Jamie Arnold (So.); RHP Ben Barrett (So.); RHP Ryan Denison (So.)

Newcomers: RHP Noah Short (R-Sr.) - West Virginia; LHP Connor Hults (R-Jr.) - State College of Florida; LHP Jacob Marlowe (Jr.) - UCF; RHP Gavin Adams (Jr.) - Indian River State College; LHP Carson Dorsey (Jr.) - Gulf Coast State College; RHP Yoel Tejeda Jr. (So.) - Florida; RHP Cam Leiter (So.) - UCF; RHP John Abraham (Fr.); LHP David Davila (Fr.); LHP Brady Louck (Fr.); LHP Hudson Rowan (Fr.); RHP Matt Sauser (Fr.)

Gone: RHP Jackson Baumeister (Comp-Round B, Pick 63 - Baltimore Orioles); LHP Wyatt Crowell (Round 4, Pick 127 - Los Angeles Dodgers); RHP Carson Montgomery Round 11, Pick 341 - San Diego Padres); RHP Doug Kirkland (UDFA - Kansas City Royals); RHP Brandon Walker (Transfer to FAMU); RHP Davion Hickson (Transfer to Rice); LHP Brett Barfield (Transfer to Georgia Tech); RHP Drake Flowers (Transfer to Florida Southwestern); LHP Nick Biasi (Transfer to Lackawanna College); RHP Jaden Stockton (Not listed on roster)

Analysis: Whittaker is the most experienced returner for FSU. He posted a 5-6 record in 79 innings split over the bullpen and starting last season, posting a 4.33 ERA. As a starter he made eight starts with a 3.93 ERA, showing flashes of his potential. He is a contender for a weekend starter role.

Arnold pitched in FSU's scrimmage Friday and had a decent outing, but flashed his improved velocity hitting 97 miles per hour a couple of times. He posted a 6.34 ERA last season but could see a bigger role with the improved velocity on his fastball.

Barrett pitched to a 5.20 ERA in 27 ⅔ innings but had a pair of impressive outings against a potent Florida lineup. A wrist injury limited the two-way player early last season. He is fully healthy now and should contribute both ways.

Among the newcomers, Leiter is a name to watch. His uncles Al and Mark combined for 30 seasons in Major League Baseball. He posted a 3-2 record with a 4.92 ERA and 80 strikeouts in 56 ⅔ innings over 15 appearances at UCF in 2023, earning a selection to the AAC All-Freshman Team.

