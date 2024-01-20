Florida football program under NCAA investigation. Here's what we know

Editor's Note: A four-page Notice of Inquiry sent to the university is posted at the bottom of this article.

The NCAA has launched an investigation into the Florida football program.

A four-page Notice of Inquiry from the NCAA, obtained by the Sun, was received by Florida president Ben Sasse on June 9, 2023, informing the school of the investigation. The nature of the investigation is unclear at this point, as some sections of the four-page document were redacted.

Multiple sources, including Action Network HQ's Brett McMurphy, are reporting that the investigation is regarding the recruitment of 2023 five-star quarterback Jaden Rashada, who reportedly received a $13.8 million NIL offer to sign with UF's 2023 class. The contract was later rescinded and Rashada was released from his Letter of Intent at UF in January in 2023. Rashada then signed at Arizona State.

"We have been and will continue to cooperate with the NCAA," Florida spokesman Steve McClain said. "We hold ourselves to the highest standards of excellence and integrity on an off the field. Because we follow NCAA policies about maintaining confidentiality we are unable to offer additional comments."

The Florida Gators are coming off a 5-7 season and are 11-14 in two seasons under head coach Billy Napier.

Name, Image and Likeness has been a thorny issue to the NCAA to navigate since it became policy in July of 2021. Though student-athletes are now allowed to receive NIL deals through endorsements and collectives, rules remain in place by the NCAA that prohibit NIL from being used as a direct recruiting inducement. Earlier this month, the NCAA announced NIL recruiting violations involving UF's rival, Florida State, in which an FSU assistant football coach facilitated a $15,000 per-month NIL deal to a transfer student-athlete.

