Florida football hires Ron Roberts as co-defensive coordinator, LB coach

Florida football completed its defensive coaching staff makeover with the hire of former Auburn defensive coordinator Ron Roberts as co-defensive coordinator and linebackers coach on Tuesday.

Roberts, 56, replaces former Florida Gators inside linebackers coach Jay Bateman, who left last month to take the Texas A&M defensive coordinator job.

Roberts brings 33 years of experience to the job, having served as Auburn's defensive coordinator in 2023 and Baylor's defensive coordinator from 2020-22. At Auburn, Roberts guided a defense that ranked eighth in the SEC overall (357.2 ypg) and fourth against the pass (202.2 ypg).

In addition to stints at Baylor and Auburn, Roberts worked under Florida coach Billy Napier at Louisiana from 2018-19. Under Roberts, nine Louisiana defensive players earned All-Sun Belt honors.

Roberts' experience will serve as a sounding board for 30-year old Florida defensive coordinator Austin Armstrong, who is entering his second season.

“Ron is a great teacher and leader, and he has consistently produced and developed quality defensive players and units," Napier said. "His familiarity with our process and veteran experience as a coordinator and head coach will be great for the staff."

Florida is looking to improve a defense that ranked 11th in the SEC last season, giving up 382.3 yards per game. Roberts joins Will Harris (secondary) and Gerald Chatman (defensive line) as the third new defensive assistant Florida has hired this offseason. Harris and Chatman replaced defensive assistants Corey Raymond and Sean Spencer, who were both let go at the end of the season.

In addition, Roberts has 11 years of head coaching experience as Delta State and Southeastern Louisiana and will take on the title as UF's executive head coach.

