Florida football announces captains for Kentucky game

The Florida Gators announced its team captains with less than 24 hours until kickoff.

Headlining the group is quarterback Graham Mertz, who’s felt right at home in the Swamp this season. The Wisconsin transfer is performing at a high level so far, completing over 77% of his passes and racking up 1,016 yards on top of four touchdowns.

The Florida offense relies heavily on the rush attack from the likes of sophomore Trevor Etienne, but Mertz looks like a natural-born leader under center. The redshirt junior’s ability to keep the offense moving.

Head coach Billy Napier praised the Gators QB after the home upset over Tennessee.

“We’re pleased with Graham,” Napier said. “Graham has made our team better. His work habits, his attitude, his practice approach, the way he prepares, his leadership, I think this guy’s, he’s done a really good job for our team.”

The Florida Gators made the announcement on social media for who will represent the Orange and Blue on Saturday.

Game 5 Captains 🐊 pic.twitter.com/XfPilahTE5 — Florida Gators Football (@GatorsFB) September 29, 2023

Gators center Kingsley Eguakun returns to the lineup after being sidelined due to an ankle injury, missing out on the 22-7 victory over the Charlotte 49ers last Saturday.

Defensive lineman Caleb Banks will join the captains at midfield, earning his spot after a solid performance against Charlotte. The redshirt freshman compiled two tackles, one of them being a well-timed sack.

Rounding out the list is Junior linebacker Derek Wingo, who splits snaps with redshirt sophomore Scooby Williams and redshirt senior Teradja Mitchell.

The Florida Gators and Kentucky Wildcats are set to face off at noon EDT on Saturday. The game will be broadcast on ESPN.

Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire