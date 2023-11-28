Florida drops 9 spots in final regular season USA TODAY Sports re-rank

The college football regular season is finished, which means the adjustments made to the USA TODAY Sports college football re-rank from here on out will be minor at best, especially for teams such as Florida that won’t play a bowl game.

The top 30 or so is still in flux with championship week and the postseason still to come, but the Gators are done for the year and have little hope to move up from No. 71 overall. The loss to Florida State on Saturday moved Florida down nine places — one ahead of the South Florida Bulls.

Florida finished the regular season 12th out of the 14 SEC teams, placing ahead of No. 96 Arkansas and No. 121 Vanderbilt.

There’s no doubt that 2023 was a rough year for the Gators, especially during the back half of the season. Losing to the Razorbacks proved to be the most costly defeat of the year, but the close loss to Missouri hurts almost as bad.

Year 3 will be a crucial one for head coach Billy Napier. Gators fans won’t accept a third losing season in a row.

