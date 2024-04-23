Florida Attorney General weighing action in FSU, ACC lawsuits

The state of Florida is weighing more involvement in Florida State University’s ongoing lawsuits with the Atlantic Coast Conference.

In a letter from Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody to her peers in six other states, she wrote that Florida is “considering taking action” in the ACC’s suit against FSU in North Carolina.

Moody has already waded into the case, which will help determine the Seminoles’ future in the ACC. In January, she asked the conference for copies of the ACC’s contracts with ESPN — a key document in the nine-figure dispute. FSU counsel mentioned that unfulfilled request during Monday’s hearing in Leon County.

The next potential step for the state, Moody wrote, would mean action in the ACC’s case against FSU. On April 4, a North Carolina judge rejected FSU’s attempts to dismiss that case. The university is appealing to the North Carolina Supreme Court, and the state could help in that process.

Moody’s concern centers on sovereign immunity. That’s why she wrote the April 17 letter to the attorneys general of California, Georgia, Kentucky, Pennsylvania, South Carolina and Virginia.

Sovereign immunity shields states and state entities from legal action. In this case, Moody wrote, the North Carolina judge ruled that FSU — a state university — waived its sovereign immunity against being sued by joining the ACC (a private group based in North Carolina). Under that logic, other states with public ACC schools risk potential litigation.

That’s why Moody encouraged the attorneys general to discuss the legal ramifications with their schools, which might not fully understand the issue — or what might happen next.

“If the history of college football realignment has taught us anything at this point, it is that there will be some future realignment down the road,” Moody wrote in a letter obtained by the Tampa Bay Times. “The universities that have ratified such an expansive view of the waiver of sovereign immunity in the ACC lawsuit may find that the sword that they now wield will be turned on them.”

The next hearing in the North Carolina case is scheduled for May 2.

This story will be updated.

