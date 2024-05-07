Florence becomes first Red Devil basketball Player into Central Hall of Fame

Phenix City, AL. – The Central Red Devils will induct their newest class of Hall of Fame athletes, and one of those athletes is a trail blazer. Larry Florence will become the first central basketball player to have this honor bestowed on him.

Florence was a dynamic and versatile player who averaged 19 points and 13 rebounds during his playing days in Phenix City. After his playing days in the Chattahoochee Valley, he signed a scholarship to play at the University of Nebraska. Florence would continue to shine as a Cornhusker. He was a four year starter and is a top 20 scorer in the university’s history.

He was a member of the 1996 NIT Championship team, and the ’98 team that made it to the NCAA tournament.

We caught up with the future Hall of Famer for his thoughts.

“Oh my God, man I’ve been thinking about it everyday. I hadn’t really got a good night sleep because I’m so nervous about this moment. Being as a kid, when I first started playing basketball in the 7th grade, we didn’t have a Hall of Fame. They had enough heart to understand this school, Central High School, every sport even right now is still ranked in the nation and still winning championships. And for them to open up for all sports, to me it was only right,” said Florence.

Central High’s Hall of Fame ceremony was held on Saturday, May 4th.

