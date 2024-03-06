Alabama, Mike Norvell had serious discussions; Lane Kiffin was a potential replacement

How close was Florida State football head coach Mike Norvell to being the replacement for legendary head coach Nick Saban at Alabama?

Per an ESPN article Wednesday morning, the Crimson Tide had serious discussions with Norvell to the point that FSU had already tabbed a replacement: Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin.

"In fact, in the wee hours of that Friday morning, the fear among Florida State officials was that Norvell was close to trading his FSU garnet for Alabama crimson. Sources told ESPN that Florida State was poised to move quickly if that happened and that Kiffin would be a prime candidate."

Norvell never disclosed to ESPN if he was offered the Alabama coaching position, but did indicate that the job held serious interest for him.

"You respect the place. You respect the position," Norvell said of Alabama. "At the end of the day, it still comes down to the right fit. It still comes down to the place you want to be."

Saban announced his retirement to his players on Wednesday, Jan. 10. The same day rumors emerged Norvell was a top candidate for the Crimson Tide position.

According to Chris Low, eventual hire and former Washington coach Kalen DeBoer and Norvell were seen as the top replacements from the jump.

Rumors swirled for the next couple of days, while Norvell continued business as usual, even adding a transfer from Alabama while flirting with the job.

At 11:51 a.m. Friday, FSU athletics director Michael Alford sent out a tweet signaling good news for the FSU faithful. That was followed by a Norvell tweet confirming he was staying, as he and the university agreed upon a contract extension which would pay him more than $10 million annually.

According to the ESPN report, DeBoer was offered the job on Friday morning, the same day Norvell and FSU agreed to an extension. DeBoer and the Crimson Tide agreed to a contract by 2 p.m.

Reach Ehsan Kassim at ekassim@gannett.com or follow him on Twitter at @Ehsan_Kassim. You can also follow our coverage on Facebook (NoleSports), Instagram (tlhnolesports) and YouTube channel (NoleSportsTD).

No one covers the ‘Noles like the Tallahassee Democrat. Subscribe using the link at the top of the page and never miss a moment.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: Mike Norvell, Alabama had serious discussions; Lane Kiffin was candidate