Five players to watch in Texas A&M’s Week 6 matchup vs. Alabama

Texas A&M (4-1, 2-0 SEC) is just two days away from hosting Alabama (4-1, 2-0 SEC) in the biggest game of the Week 6 slate, as both programs remain the only unbeaten teams in the SEC West. At the same time, Aggies head coach Jimbo Fisher is looking for revenge against his former boss, Tide head coach Nick Saban, after falling 24-20 in Tuscaloosa in 2022.

In 2024, the now bitter rival will take a brief hiatus as the division-less SEC will shake things up schedule-wise, including the first matchup between Texas A&M and Texas in more than a decade.

Focusing on Saturday’s showdown, both teams sustained losses in Week 2 to non-conference opponents due to poor defense showings, but since then, things have seemingly turned around, specifically the Aggies’ elite pass rush, only behind the Crimson Tide for total sacks so far this season (20), but ranked first in sack percentage.

However, I personally believe this game will be determined in the trenches, pitting Alabama’s shaky offensive line vs. the Aggies’ ascending D-line, focusing on quarterback Jalen Milroe’s processing and quick decision-making in the pocket.

This week, we have provided several storylines while going behind the scenes with Roll Tide Wire to get the full scoop on what to expect on Saturday afternoon.

Focusing on the players that need to make this weekend, here are the five players to watch ahead of Texas A&M vs. Alabama.

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

In the last three weeks, Texas A&M’s elite defensive line play has, for the most part, kept the Aggie’s secondary clean aside from several deep shots gone awry, while cornerback Tyreek Chappell has continued to live up to his preseason billing as the best cornerback the roster has to offer in 2023.

However, Texas A&M currently ranks 9th in the county in passing yards allowed at 157.6 per game, set to face an Alabama offense ranked 103rd in passing offense behind the big but undecisive arm of redshirt sophomore quarterback Jalen Milroe.

Taking a realistic approach, if the Aggies’ D-line fails to provide consistent pressure, it will be on the secondary to handle the Tide’s receiving core. Chappell will likely be tasked with covering explosive WR Jermaine Burton as he returns to the lineup.

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Texas A&M’s receiving duo consisting of senior do-it-all Ainias Smith and sophomore acrobat Evan Stewart will face its stiffest test this weekend, as Alabama’s 24th-ranked pass defense, headlined by cornerback Kool-Aid McKinstry, standout freshman safety Caleb Downs.

Within the A&M’s 34-22 win over Arkansas last weekend, Smith led the team in receiving with 71 yards, including a game-sealing 85-yard punt return. At the same time, Stewart recorded just two receptions for 50 yards but hauled in the Aggies’ opening touchdown, which they would never trail after said score.

On Saturday, Smith’s versatility, combined with Stewart’s ability to stretch the field, will allow quarterback Max Johnson to exploit the middle of the field while taking several shots downfield to test the coverage. This may be a tight window-type game if either team fails to take charge early, meaning Ainias and Evan will have to be on their A-games throughout the afternoon.

Linebacker: Edgerrin Cooper and Taurean York

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

We’ve written a lot about Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe’s potential impact on the Aggie defense, but let’s remember that it was the running game behind senior RBs Jace McClellan and Roydell Williams, who singlehandedly defeated South Florida and Ole Miss last month.

There’s no doubt in my mind that Alabama head coach Nick Saban wants to establish the run early and often, meaning that the Aggie linebacker duo of Edgerren Cooper and Taurean York will be called upon once more to steer the defensive ship.

Plugging the gaps and consistent tackling will be key to forcing Milroe to drop back more than he’d like, while both will also be utilized in the pass rush, as Cooper is tied for third nationally in linebacker sacks with four and fourth in tackles for loss with 10.

Defensive tackle, Walter Nolen

Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

At 6-4 and 290 pounds, Sophomore defensive tackle Walter Nolen has been on a tear through SEC play, leading all D-tackles in sacks (5) with 6.5 tackles for loss, becoming a stalworth in the middle of the line with senior D-tackle McKinnley Jackson.

Solid against the run due to his tackling and length, Nolen’s potential impact against the Tide’s interior O-line will further open up the pass rush for the rest of the defensive line, as junior defensive end Shemar Turner is sure to bring a ton of pressure off the edge, further tightening the pocket, and forcing Jalen Milroe to pass for attempt to make plays out of structure.

Nolen, like many of the former 2022 recruiting class blue-chip prospects, are slowly coming into their own, and unsurprisingly, the Tennessee native is leading the pact.

Quarterback, Max Johnson

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

For the Aggies, every remaining game will come down to the arm of quarterback Max Johnson, who will start his second straight game after the season-ending injury to Conner Weigman was announced just a short week ago.

Against Arkansas, Johnson completed an efficient 17/28 for 210 and two touchdowns. At the same time, his single blemish came at the start of the second half, throwing a pick-six, seemingly never waiving his confidence.

Johnson’s general makeup at the position is poise in the pocket, arm strength, and accuracy; learning the traits from his father, former Super Bowl-winning quarterback Brad Johnson, as his vast SEC experience as a two-year starter at LSU has already prepared him for what the Alabama defense is set to throw his way, but to move the ball downfield against the Tide’s secondary, Johnson will need to limit his mistakes and hit tight windows in the passing game, and if a running lane is open, go for it, but please Max, slide!

Texas A&M will host No.10 Alabama on Saturday, Oct. 7, at 2:30 p.m. CT, inside Kyle Field (TV: CBS).

Contact/Follow us @AggiesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Texas A&M news, notes, and opinions. Follow Cameron on Twitter: @CameronOhnysty.

Story originally appeared on Aggies Wire