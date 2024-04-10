Five offensive players to watch for Saturday's Ohio State football spring game

Ohio State’s offense averaged only 30 points per game last year, considerably below the standard set in the Urban Meyer/Ryan Day era.

Optimism is high that a new quarterback, a more experienced offensive line and new offensive coordinator Chip Kelly the Buckeyes will allow the Buckeyes to return to their prolific ways this season.

The focus this spring has been largely on the quarterbacks, and that position is certainly the most compelling one about Saturday’s spring game with a graduate transfer, a returning junior and a promising freshman all looking to make their mark.

Mar 20, 2024; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Will Howard makes a throw beside quarterback Devin Brown during Pro Day at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center.

None of the five offensive players spotlighted here as players to watch Saturday have started a game in the Horseshoe. The spring will likely be an indicator of whether they will this fall.

QB Will Howard

Expectations are high for the Kansas State grad transfer to play at an elite level. Howard has the natural leadership skills and the mature demeanor needed to handle the pressure that accompanies being the Ohio State quarterback.

But he has to produce on the field, and as to be expected, there has been an adjustment period for Howard. He has been here three months compared to three years for Devin Brown.

More: What Tony Alford said about leaving Ohio State football for rival Michigan: 'It was time'

Day said halfway through the spring that he wanted Howard to make a jump in the final two weeks. Day said coaches have purposely put Howard in difficult down-and-distance situations to see how he’ll react and that he has responded well.

“He’s working really hard,” Day said. “He’s in the building early. He’s in the building late. He’s put in a lot of work, and I think the guys see that.

More: 4 takeaways from Ryan Day's Ohio State football press conference

“I think he’s done a really good job of trying to win (teammates) over. You see the experience, and you see the ability. I think every practice he’s learning the offensive and feeling more comfortable with it.”

QB Devin Brown

Brown’s audition in the Cotton Bowl to stake a claim for the starting job in 2024 didn't go well. He was injured early in the 14-3 loss to Missouri. Many expected him to transfer when Howard arrived, but Brown has been steadfast in insisting that he is here for the long haul and isn’t conceding the job to anyone.

In practices that reporters were allowed to watch, Brown looked good, especially the one two weeks before the spring game.

“He’s now into Year 3 and a lot of the things we’re doing we’ve done in the past so he probably feels the most comfortable with the offense, and you see that. The big thing with him is being as consistent as he possibly can to keep the offense moving because he certainly has the ability and definitely flashes.”

QB Julian Sayin

Yes, another quarterback. Sayin joined the 2024 OSU recruiting class late after briefly enrolling at Alabama. When Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban retired, Sayin transferred to Ohio State.

It would be stunning if a true freshman won the quarterback job, but Day said Sayin has earned his way into the mix. He earned the removal of his black helmet stripe after only nine practices, signifying full-fledged status on the team. Day said Sayin has gained 15 pounds of muscle since his arrival in January.

“He has a good plan when he gets out there,” Day said. “He doesn’t want his hand held. I’ve been impressed with his approach. He’s got a really, really bright future. How fast he gets on the field will be up to him.”

WR Jeremiah Smith

Ohio State has had a remarkable run of receivers in recent years. But not even Marvin Harrison Jr., nor Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Chris Olave or Garrett Wilson before him, started as a freshman.

Smith could. In fact, it’ll be a surprise if he doesn’t become one this season. He was the No. 1 overall recruit nationally in the 2024 class and has done nothing to dispel the belief he is a generational talent.

Ohio State recently posted a video of Smith making a one-handed touchdown catch with a defender draped on him.

Jeremiah Smith 😳 pic.twitter.com/8tG66Yltsn — Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) April 6, 2024

Two weeks ago, Day wasn’t ready to declare that Smith would be a starter, but it wasn’t hard to read between the lines.

“I’m going to be careful what I say, but he’s certainly been a pleasure to watch, and we’re very excited about his future,” Day said. “If he continues on the path that he’s on, he’s going to play a lot of football and certainly would have a chance to start.”

RG Luke Montgomery

The sophomore from Findlay appears to have the inside track to start this year, but he has to fend off a challenge from Tegra Tshabola. Montgomery was a blue-chip recruit and is projected to play tackle eventually. But it has been common practice for OSU linemen to start at guard before moving to tackle or center.

If Montgomery can show Saturday that he’s up to the challenge, he could help solidify the offensive line by allowing Josh Fryar to remain at right tackle.

Get more Ohio State football news by listening to our podcasts.

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Five offensive players to watch for Saturday's Ohio State spring game