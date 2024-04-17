Five burning questions for Arkansas football after spring practices

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas football wrapped up its spring practices last weekend with an impressive performance from the first-team offense that provided hope of improvement in 2024.

But the Razorbacks still aren't a finished product. Head coach Sam Pittman hopes to be active in the transfer portal with needs at linebacker, offensive line and defensive line. Arkansas has already had some departures, too, and the roster could take a different shape come August.

Outside of the portal, Arkansas has a few meaningful unknowns currently on the roster. Here are five burning questions for the Razorbacks coming out of the spring.

Who starts in the Arkansas football secondary?

Jaylon Braxton is the undisputed No. 1 cornerback, but the other four starting spots in the back end of Travis Williams' defense are still up for grabs.

Returnees Kee'yon Stewart and Lorando Johnson took most of the first-team reps at the other two cornerback spots this spring, but Tennessee transfer Doneiko Slaughter overtook Johnson as the first-team nickel back in the spring game. Stewart has Jaheim Singletary and South Alabama transfer Marquise Robinson nipping at his heels.

Sep 2, 2023; Little Rock, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks defensive back Hudson Clark (17) celebrates after an interception in the first quarter against the Western Carolina Catamounts at War Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

The two returning safeties — Jayden Johnson and Hudson Clark — started and finished spring as the starters, but Florida transfer Miguel Mitchell is in the mix. In a significant chance from past seasons, there's good depth in the secondary and the fall competition will be fierce.

Who are the top backups along the offensive line?

Barring any injuries or incoming transfers, the starting five up front appears set in stone. From left-to-right, Arkansas will trot out Fernando Carmona Jr., Patrick Kutas, Addison Nichols, Josh Braun and Keyshawn Blackstock against UAPB in the season opener.

But there are a lot of unknowns beyond those five. Ty'Kieast Crawford and E'Marion Harris have received notable praise from Coach Pittman throughout the spring, but the second-team offensive line struggled mightily in the spring game against the defensive starters. At the minimum, Arkansas needs to feel confident in eight linemen by the time conference play arrives.

One name to watch is freshman Kobe Branham. The Fort Smith native received plenty of reps with the second team in the spring, and Arkansas coaches are high on his potential.

Which kicker wins the job?

Hawaii transfer Matthew Shipley was expected to slide in and replace Cam Little, but Shipley had a rough end to the spring.

Vito Calvaruso wasn't any better, but he's at least made this a competition. This is undoubtedly one of the biggest concerns coming out of spring.

Who is the No. 1 pass catcher?

Andrew Armstrong was Arkansas' leading receiver in 2023 and returned to the program with sky-high expectations in a Bobby Petrino offense, but Tyrone Broden seemed to have the best chemistry with Taylen Green throughout the spring.

Sep 16, 2023; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks tight end Luke Hasz (9) celebrates with wide receiver Andrew Armstrong (2) after scoring a touchdown in the second quarter against the BYU Cougars at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

And of course, tight end Luke Hasz could be the top target next year as he returns from a season-ending injury that cut short a brilliant freshman season. This question is a good problem to have.

Are the freshmen skill players ready to contribute?

Running back Braylen Russell and wide receiver CJ Brown didn't look like wide-eyed newcomers in spring practice. They both had moments working with the starters, scored touchdowns in the spring game, and coaches believe they have bright futures in Fayetteville.

Will they contribute as true freshmen? There's certainly a chance both in-state products become vital pieces of the offense in 2024, but in a make-or-break year for Pittman, he might lean toward more-experienced players at their positions.

This article originally appeared on Fort Smith Times Record: Five burning questions for Arkansas football after spring practices