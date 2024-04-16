Arkansas football transfer portal tracker 2024: Who is joining, leaving the Razorbacks

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The spring transfer portal is open, and Arkansas football is expected to be an active player in the market.

The Razorbacks wrapped up spring practices Saturday with the annual Red-White Game. It was a strong performance from the first-team offense, with transfer quarterback Taylen Green displaying the traits that made him so coveted by Sam Pittman and Bobby Petrino.

But before the day was over, running back Isaiah Augustave announced his intention to enter the portal, marking the first spring attrition for the Hogs.

The transfer portal will be open until April 30, and that window extends to May 1 for grad transfers. The Hogs are expected to pursue linemen on both sides of the ball and another linebacker.

This is a big year for Pittman, who enters his fifth season as Arkansas' head coach under immense pressure to right the wrongs from last year's 4-8 campaign. The Hogs underwent significant changes to the roster during the fall transfer portal.

Here's a look at who is coming and who is going for the Razorbacks this spring.

Nov 18, 2023; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks running back Isaiah Augustave (23) rushes during the second half against the FIU Panthers at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Arkansas won 44-20. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

Players entering the portal from Arkansas football

RB Isaiah Augustave

A four-star prospect in the class of 2023, according to 247Sports and ESPN, Augustave had two great performances to close last season with 181 combined rushing yards on 29 carries against FIU and Missouri. The coach that recruited him, Jimmy Smith, left for TCU this offseason and Augustave did not receive any reps with the first-team offense in the Red-White Game. Working with the backups, he ran for just 10 yards on seven carries. The Hogs added running back Ja'Quinden Jackson from Utah in the fall transfer portal.

QB Jacolby Criswell

In his lone season with the Hogs, Criswell served as the backup to KJ Jefferson and received minimal playing time. He took meaningful snaps in the season-finale against Missouri after Jefferson left with an injury, completing 12-of-20 passes for 96 yards and a touchdown in a 48-14 loss. Criswell was the No. 2 player in Arkansas and the nation’s 11th-ranked dual-threat quarterback in the 247Sports Composite coming out of Morrilton High School in 2020.

Players transferring to Arkansas football

This will be updated as the Hogs add players to their roster.

