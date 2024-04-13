Taylen Green shines as Arkansas football closes spring with Red-White Game

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas football wrapped up its spring with the annual Red-White Game on Saturday, and in no surprise, the first-stringers powered the Red team to a 38-12 victory.

The Razorbacks played two full quarters with the first team (Red) going up against the second team (White). The starters got a rest and did not play during the second half, with the third-string carrying the load for the Red team.

Below are five observations from a positive day inside Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium.

All stats are unofficial.

A big day for Arkansas football QB Taylen Green

It must be noted that Green took all of his reps against the second-string defense, but he had a tremendous outing that should provide some momentum heading into the fall.

Green completed 17 of 22 passes for 243 yards and three touchdowns. He was efficient and explosive, while also showing a knack for creating plays with his legs when under pressure. He only had 15 rushing yards, but that total was diminished by a pair of sacks and a quick whistle.

Taylen Green (10) fires a pass under pressure during the Arkansas football spring game Saturday, April 13, 2024.

He opened the scrimmage by finding Tyrone Broden for a 10-yard touchdown on the first drive. He also connected with Andrew Armstrong and Ja'Quinden Jackson for scores, but his most impressive pass of the day was a perfectly-placed throw to Luke Hasz on a corner route that resulted in a 38-yard gain.

Green showed good chemistry with Broden (five catches, 60 yards) and Armstrong (three catches, 52 yards) and is now the undisputed starter coming out of spring. The idea that he could be further unleashed in the run game is an exciting prospect for the Razorbacks.

Offensive line needs better depth

The first-team offensive line looked good as transfers Addison Nichols, Fernando Carmona Jr. and Keyshawn Blackstock all started and showed why they were brought to Arkansas. The Red team finished with 121 rushing yards and averaged 7.1 yards per carry behind that unit. Jackson led the way with 68 yards and two touchdowns on nine carries.

However, the second-team offensive line struggled to create any running room against the first-team defensive line. A 32-yard touchdown run by Braylen Russell in the second half was the first time the backup offensive line created any meaningful holes in the run game.

Before the fall, coach Sam Pittman must continue to develop depth and maybe even find another body in the transfer portal.

Brad Spence is an unquestioned starter

The sophomore middle linebacker leaves spring with a cemented role on the defense. Arkansas lost nearly all of its production at the position through either graduation or the transfer portal, but Spence appears ready to fill the void.

Spence racked up three tackles for loss and one sack. He was consistently in the right spot and looked like a leader of the defense.

Kickers struggle to close the spring

Matthew Shipley and Vito Calvaruso combined to go 4-for-8 on field goals, continuing a worrying trend of kicking struggles.

Arkansas lost Cam Little to the NFL Draft this offseason, and the reliable Little might be dearly missed in 2024. This is a position to watch when Arkansas resumes practice before the season.

Competition remains for backup quarterback

Malachi Singleton and Jacolby Criswell couldn't get much going primarily playing against the first-team defense. Neither quarterback had more than 10 yards at halftime, and Singleton saved his stat line with a 75-yard touchdown to freshman CJ Brown against the third-team defense.

Another freshman, KJ Jackson, had the best day of the backup quarterbacks. He completed 15 of 22 passes for 107 yards but threw an interception. It's still unclear who will be the second-string quarterback behind Green.

