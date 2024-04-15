Arkansas football quarterback Jacolby Criswell expected to enter transfer portal | Report

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas football quarterback Jacolby Criswell intends to enter the transfer portal, according to a report from 247sports Monday.

Criswell figured to battle Boise State transfer Taylen Green this spring to be the Razorbacks’ starting quarterback, but he took minimal reps with the first team and appeared to fall behind redshirt freshman Malachi Singleton in the competition to be Green’s backup.

In Saturday’s spring game, Criswell went 3-for-8 with 19 yards. He worked exclusively with the second team. Singleton was 3-for-6 with 84 yards and a touchdown, while KJ Jackson completed 15-of-22 passes for 107 yards.

In his lone season with the Hogs, Criswell served as the backup to KJ Jefferson and received minimal playing time. He took meaningful snaps in the season-finale against Missouri after Jefferson left with an injury, completing 12-of-20 passes for 96 yards and a touchdown in a 48-14 loss.

Nov 24, 2023; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks quarterback Jacolby Criswell (6) looks to pass the ball during the first half against the Missouri Tigers at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium.

Criswell leaves the Razorbacks with two years of eligibility remaining. He arrived last offseason as a transfer from North Carolina, where he spent time backing up Sam Howell and Drake Maye. Howell was the starting quarterback for the Washington Commanders this year, while Maye projects as a top-five pick in the upcoming NFL Draft.

Criswell was the No. 2 player in Arkansas and the nation’s 11th-ranked dual-threat quarterback in the 247Sports Composite coming out of Morrilton High School in 2020.

