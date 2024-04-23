First batch of tickets sell out to see Caitlin Clark take on Washington Mystics in DC

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — There’s no doubt that the DMV wants to see Caitlin Clark play in the District.

It took just several hours for the Washington Mystics to sell out of their initial release of tickets for their June 7 game against Clark and her Indiana Fever teammates at the Capital One Arena. The Mystics moved the game from their home court at the ESA to accommodate the number of ticket requests.

“She’s the most dynamic player we’ve seen in our generation,” said Chanel Prioleau, a former player at American University who wants to see Clark.

The Fever made the former University of Iowa standout the overall No. 1 pick in last week’s WNBA Draft.

“She has such an exciting game. I love the way she shoots from half court, essentially, scenes with great spirit,” Prioleau said. “She works hard.”

Some think Clark finished her collegiate career as arguably the best woman to play the game.

“I think that she puts her whole effort into it. She doesn’t slack off,” said Vincent Turner. “I’ve never seen her have a night where she just wasn’t into the game.”

Getting your hands on a ticket for a game may be a challenge, as they’re only available online. Those available Tuesday when their first went on sale went for $50 each.

“They are expensive,” Prioleau said while looking for four tickets for the game.

Yet, that’s the price to pay to see league’s most anticipated player take the court in her first professional season.

