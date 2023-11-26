Final SEC standings after the conclusion of the 2023 regular season
The 2023 regular season is in the books as LSU closed things out at home with a win over Texas A&M to finish 9-3 for the second year in a row. Now, the Tigers will await their bowl fate next weekend.
LSU won’t be participating in the SEC Championship Game this time around. That matchup has been set for a few weeks now as Alabama will take on Georgia for the conference title in Atlanta on Saturday.
The standings are now complete in the SEC as much of the league played non-conference in Rivalry Week, aside from a handful of conference games including a wild Iron Bowl.
Here’s how the final 2023 SEC standings look.
SEC East
No. 7 - Vanderbilt Commodores
Record: 2-10 (0-8 SEC)
Week 13 Result: L 48-24 at Tennessee
No. 6 - Kentucky Wildcats
Record: 7-5 (3-5 SEC)
Week 13 Result: W 38-31 at Louisville
No. 5 - South Carolina Gamecocks
Record: 5-7 (3-5 SEC)
Week 13 Result: L 16-7 vs. Clemson
No. 4 - Florida Gators
Record: 5-7 (3-5 SEC)
Week 13 Result: L 24-15 vs. Florida State
No. 3 - Tennessee Volunteers
Record: 8-4 (4-4 SEC)
Week 13 Result: W 48-14 vs. Vanderbilt
No. 2 - Missouri Tigers
Record: 10-2 (6-2 SEC)
Week 13 Result: W 48-14 at Arkansas
No. 1 - Georgia Bulldogs
Record: 12-0 (8-0 SEC)
Week 13 Result: W 31-23 at Georgia Tech
SEC West
No. 7 - Arkansas Razorbacks
Record: 4-8 (1-7 SEC)
Week 13 Result: L 48-14 vs. Missouri
No. 6 - Mississippi State Bulldogs
Record: 5-7 (1-7 SEC)
Week 13 Result: L 17-7 vs. Ole Miss
No. 5 - Auburn Tigers
Record: 6-6 (3-5 SEC)
Week 13 Result: L 27-24 vs. Alabama
No. 4 - Texas A&M Aggies
Record: 7-5 (4-4 SEC)
Week 13 Result: L 42-30 at LSU
No. 3 - LSU Tigers
Record: 9-3 (6-2 SEC)
Week 13 Result: W 42-30 vs. Texas A&M
No. 2 - Ole Miss Rebels
Record: 10-2 (6-2 SEC)
Week 13 Result: W 17-7 at Mississippi State
No. 1 - Alabama Crimson Tide
Record: 11-1 (8-0 SEC)
Week 13 Result: W 27-24 at Auburn