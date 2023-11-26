Final SEC standings after the conclusion of the 2023 regular season

The 2023 regular season is in the books as LSU closed things out at home with a win over Texas A&M to finish 9-3 for the second year in a row. Now, the Tigers will await their bowl fate next weekend.

LSU won’t be participating in the SEC Championship Game this time around. That matchup has been set for a few weeks now as Alabama will take on Georgia for the conference title in Atlanta on Saturday.

The standings are now complete in the SEC as much of the league played non-conference in Rivalry Week, aside from a handful of conference games including a wild Iron Bowl.

Here’s how the final 2023 SEC standings look.

SEC East

No. 7 - Vanderbilt Commodores

Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 2-10 (0-8 SEC)

Week 13 Result: L 48-24 at Tennessee

No. 6 - Kentucky Wildcats

Syndication: The Courier-Journal

Record: 7-5 (3-5 SEC)

Week 13 Result: W 38-31 at Louisville

No. 5 - South Carolina Gamecocks

Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 5-7 (3-5 SEC)

Week 13 Result: L 16-7 vs. Clemson

No. 4 - Florida Gators

Matt Pendleton/Gainesville Sun

Record: 5-7 (3-5 SEC)

Week 13 Result: L 24-15 vs. Florida State

No. 3 - Tennessee Volunteers

Syndication: The Knoxville News-Sentinel

Record: 8-4 (4-4 SEC)

Week 13 Result: W 48-14 vs. Vanderbilt

No. 2 - Missouri Tigers

Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 10-2 (6-2 SEC)

Week 13 Result: W 48-14 at Arkansas

No. 1 - Georgia Bulldogs

Syndication: Online Athens

Record: 12-0 (8-0 SEC)

Week 13 Result: W 31-23 at Georgia Tech

SEC West

No. 7 - Arkansas Razorbacks

Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 4-8 (1-7 SEC)

Week 13 Result: L 48-14 vs. Missouri

No. 6 - Mississippi State Bulldogs

Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 5-7 (1-7 SEC)

Week 13 Result: L 17-7 vs. Ole Miss

No. 5 - Auburn Tigers

John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 6-6 (3-5 SEC)

Week 13 Result: L 27-24 vs. Alabama

No. 4 - Texas A&M Aggies

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 7-5 (4-4 SEC)

Week 13 Result: L 42-30 at LSU

No. 3 - LSU Tigers

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 9-3 (6-2 SEC)

Week 13 Result: W 42-30 vs. Texas A&M

No. 2 - Ole Miss Rebels

Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 10-2 (6-2 SEC)

Week 13 Result: W 17-7 at Mississippi State

No. 1 - Alabama Crimson Tide

John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 11-1 (8-0 SEC)

Week 13 Result: W 27-24 at Auburn

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire