Final Four tip times announced for men’s NCAA Tournament

The 2024 NCAA Tournament Final Four is set for men’s basketball as the Alabama Crimson Tide, the UConn Huskies, the NC State Wolfpack, and the Purdue Boilermakers will soon head to Phoneix to try and claim a national championship as March Madness draws closer to an end.

Alabama is making its first-ever trip to the Final Four and will take on the defending national champion Huskies in one semifinal matchup while the Cinderella Wolfpack will take on the bruising Boilermakers in the other semifinal.

The semifinal matchups will take place on Saturday evening before the championship game takes place on Monday night.

How to watch Final Four semifinal matchups

NC State vs. Purdue, 5:09 p.m. CT on TBS/TNT/truTV

Alabama vs. UConn, 7:49 p.m. CT on TBS.TNT/truTV

Can NC State continue its magical run? Can anyone beat UConn? We’ll all find out this weekend as the 2023-24 college basketball season reaches its climax and we say farewell to March Madness.

